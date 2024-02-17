Verstappen-linked NASCAR star admits he'd turn down F1 offer

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has claimed that he would turn down a move to Formula 1 if offered one at this time, despite his links to the series.

Suarez's fiancé Julia is the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet Sr., and the sister of Kelly Piquet - Max Verstappen's partner.

However, Suarez has admitted that he is entirely comfortable with his choice to pursue a career in NASCAR rather than open wheel racing, even if it means he'll likely never race in F1.

Suarez, the first Mexican to win a major NASCAR National Series championship, told Autoweek: “The reason why I never second guessed it is because I really wanted to be the first in NASCAR."

Suarez: Formula 1 is a different world

“There is always politics in sports, some more than others,” Suarez added. “Here in NASCAR, there is also politics, but in Formula 1 it is a different world. It is a little bit tricky.”

Asked whether he'd take an F1 contract if one was thrust in front of him today, the 32-year-old insisted he probably wouldn't sign it - but did confess that he'd be interested in making the switch later in his career.

“I would like to try it just because I’m a very curious guy,” he said. “I am, right now, where I am supposed to be.”

