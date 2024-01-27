Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

The sixth season of Drive to Survive drops just before the start of the 2024 season, and here's everything you need to know!

The Netflix sensation isn't just a TV show; it's a game-changer for Formula 1. Since its inception in 2019, the series has breathed life into the sport, igniting new markets and attracting a diverse, fresh audience. The U.S. serves as a prime example.

Just consider this: F1’s U.S. fan growth was about 10 percent since the Netflix series debut, according to a study by Nielsen.

The research showed that an estimated 44.9 million Americans were F1 fans in 2019, and that grew to a staggering 49.2 million in 2022.

And let's not forget the impact on gender demographics. Female viewership skyrocketed from a mere 8% in 2017 to a commanding 40% in 2022, according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

And it's not only that. Drive to Survive Season 5 had 569,884 minutes viewed in the first week and eventually increased to 224 million gross minutes, according to The Athletic.

With Drive to Survive revving up F1's popularity in the U.S and the whole world, Netflix banks on its new series "NASCAR: Full Speed" to replicate this success and reel in new fans for the stock car racing scene.

Release Date: When is Drive To Survive Season 6?

So, the burning question for all F1 fans is when the new season will be available. The good news is that season 6 will premiere next month on Friday, February 23, 2024 - the final day of pre-season testing and one week before the new season kicks off in Bahrain.

Now, for the bad news (cue dramatic music): brace yourselves, Guenther Steiner fans. This season might be his Netflix swansong after his shocking departure from Haas ahead of the 2024 season. So, this is your chance to enjoy every glorious, swear-laced moment one last time.

But don't worry! GPFans has got your back. We've compiled a list of some of Steiner's best quotes from the series so far, so you can relive his legendary rants whenever!

Guenther Steiner and Mattia Binotto - Drive to Survive Season 5

What we expect to see in Drive to Survive Season 6

Sure, Verstappen and Red Bull secured their championships in an absolute dominant fashion, but the 2023 F1 season provided Drive to Survive with more than just a predictable Red Bull coronation.

Buckle up for the return of the Honey Badger - Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren exit and surprise return with AlphaTauri promise a rollercoaster of redemption narratives.

And speaking of shake-ups, Otmar Szafnauer's Alpine departure will be juicy TV, especially when juxtaposed with young gun Oscar Piastri's stunning rookie campaign.

And then there's Singapore! Verstappen's historic win streak, shattered by a shock 11th-place qualifying, saw him eliminated by AlphaTauri reserve driver, Liam Lawson, who stepped in for a hand-injured Ricciardo.

This twist paved the way for Carlos Sainz's incredible victory, the ONLY non-Red Bull win of the season!

How to watch Drive To Survive Season 6 on Netflix

You need a Netflix subscription if you want to catch the latest season when it first airs. As the biggest streaming business around, Netflix, of course, allows you to stream its programming on all major devices and platforms.

There are four different subscription plans:

Basic with adverts: This is the cheapest option, and it does include adverts as the title suggests. You can watch on 1 supported device at any one time, and some programmes are unavailable. There is no option here to download programmes and shows to watch offline. You watch in HD.

Basic: Again just one supported device at any one time and again in HD, but all shows are available, and your viewing experience is ad-free. You can also download to watch offline.

Standard: Here you get to watch and download on two supported devices at any one time, and your viewing experience is in full HD. Everything else mirrors the Basic level of subscription.

Premium: The most expensive option, which brings the full range of Netflix shows to you in Ultra HD. You can watch on four supported devices concurrently and download on six supported devices. The service also offers Netflix spatial audio.

Drive To Survive FAQ

How did Drive To Survive start?

It was the brainchild of Sean Bratches, former MD of Commercial Operations at F1. When Liberty Media bought the sport a few years ago, Bratches hoped to bring it to a larger audience.

As a former ESPN staffer, he understood the value of rich sports documentaries, and the rest is now very successful history!

How can I watch previous seasons of Drive To Survive?

Seasons 1–5 are all available on Netflix, and if you haven’t seen them yet, you can get started before Season 6 hits your screen on Friday, February 23.

Does Max Verstappen appear in Drive To Survive?

Max Verstappen wasn't too happy with how he was shown in Drive to Survive season 3, so he took a break from the show in season 4. After talking things over with the producers, the reigning world champion came back for season 5, and we can expect to see him again when season 6 rolls around.

How much does it cost to watch Drive To Survive?

It varies depending on which subscription level you choose and which country you are in. In the US, Basic with ads is $6.99 while Premium is $19.99.