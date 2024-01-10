Steiner's legacy of F-bombs and F1 fire in Netflix series Drive to Survive

Yara Elshebiny

Wednesday 10 January 2024 21:57

With Guenther Steiner leaving his role as Haas F1 Team boss, we recall some of his iconic Drive to Survive quotes.

Guenther Steiner, the Italian American man who took charge of the Haas team for ten years, has seen his time at Haas dramatically ended after his shock departure ahead of the 2024 season.

Steiner will surely leave behind a legacy defined by not only his pit-side performance but also a personality that transcended the sport, thanks in no small part to Netflix's hit docuseries Drive to Survive.

Steiner's fiery demeanour, blunt pronouncements, and penchant for colourful language became a cornerstone of the show's entertainment. His quotes weren't just funny; they were raw, honest, and often surprisingly relatable.

What are the best Guenther Steiner quotes?

So, let's now relive some of his best Drive to Survive moments (including a lot of F-bombs!) that became instant classics:

"He’s not f***ing doing that to me. He does not f*** smash my door. If he doesn’t want to come back he better tell me now. But he can f*** off, I told him. Both of them, f***ing hell. We have got two f***ing idiots driving for us, this is not acceptable, we will make changes.” - After Kevin Magnussen smashed his office door.

"The car was not a piece of s***. So why did we develop a car which f***ing goes slower? Find out the problem and make progress out of it instead of ‘this is better’. It isn’t. ‘This is better’ - it f***ing isn’t.” - To the Haas technical team during a tense DtS moment.

"He's worried about overheating the brake. F***ing hell. He's going so f***ing slow he doesn't need to brake." - As Mick Schumacher struggles to go the pace at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"We finish fourth and fifth here, we look like f***ing rockstars. But now we are a bunch of w***ers. A bunch of f***ing clowns - During a phone call to team owner Gene Haas after a particularly painful Sunday at the races.

"Last year, for two points, I would have f***ed the whole paddock." - While talking to F1 journalist Chris Medland - although he then insisted he actually said "hugged"..!

Guenther Steiner's quotes and larger-than-life personality will forever be etched in F1 and Drive to Survive lore.

