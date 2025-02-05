The most expensive F1 car EVER sells for $53million

There are expensive cars, and then there are expensive cars. And then there is the most expensive F1 car EVER at a cool $53million.

A new record price tag is now in the books after a beautiful title-winning 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen smashed the previous mark at auction in Germany.

The slick silver masterpiece went under the hammer in Stuttgart, with experts expecting it to beat all previous records. And they were not disappointed.

Record price smashed by 1954 Mercedes

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen was the first of its kind to ever go under the hammer at auction for private ownership and it sold for an eye-popping €51,155,000 ($53,007,616.18).

The stunning silver arrow was driven by F1 legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss during their stints as Mercedes drivers.

The gorgeous 1954 model in question was driven to victory at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix by future five-time drivers’ champion Fangio and features the number 16 across the shimmering bodywork.

The Stromlinienwagen, or 'Streamliner' chassis, was initially listed at around $51million, but the final record-breaking price was later confirmed via the Sotheby's website.

Mercedes had also held the previous record for an F1 car price after making another W196R available for auction at the 2013 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it sold for £19.6m, a fraction of the sale which was completed this weekend.

What is the most expensive car ever?

F1 might be basking after that incredible price tag became history, but there is still some way to go to top the price for the most expensive car ever, period.

That is held by another Mercedes - a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé which fetched staggering $135m in 2022.

That beauty was also sold at auction in Stuttgart, Germany - clearly a pretty good place to sell used cars!

