NASCAR: Full Speed viewing figures revealed ahead of Drive to Survive S6

NASCAR’s version of the Netflix hit Drive to Survive – NASCAR: Full Speed, has enjoyed a successful first week on the streaming platform after release.

Achieving 1.5m views, the show gives a behind-the-scenes look of the star drivers and teams behind the NASCAR Cup series.

The show has seven executive producers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr, who knows a thing or two about racing himself.

NASCAR has lift off on Netflix

Season one consists of five episodes, with Netflix yet to confirm whether the documentary will return for a second season, it is expected to do so soon.

Much like Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, it will take time for the show to build a following and an audience.

However, if they can be successful, the series could prove to be a huge home run for Netflix, who are becoming specialists in making sporting documentaries at this point.

