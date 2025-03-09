Guenther Steiner issues fiery Max Verstappen WARNING ahead of 2025 season

Guenther Steiner has warned that Max Verstappen will be difficult to manage this season if Red Bull does not provide him with a competitive car.

The Dutchman heads into the 2025 season as the reigning world champion, having won four titles consecutively from 2021 to 2024.

However, he did so last season despite Red Bull's performance fading after a strong start, and question marks are hanging over the team as to whether or not they can re-find their form this year.

If testing is anything to go by, they are far from the dominant force they were in 2023 and at the start of last season.

Max Verstappen will team up with Liam Lawson at Red Bull in 2025

Verstappen is targeting a fifth consecutive drivers' title with Red Bull

Steiner wary over 'angry Max'

Verstappen will also likely be forced once again to deal with speculation surrounding his future at Red Bull, having been heavily rumored to be unhappy at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

While he has consistently dismissed such talk, he appeared to cut a frustrated figure for much of last season amid his struggles, with several X-rated rants broadcast over team radio.

And now, former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has warned Red Bull that he will become 'difficult to manage' should he endure another campaign of frustration.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has issued a warning to Red Bull

Speaking to CNN, the Austrian said: “If he hasn’t got a good car where he can win, he will get very difficult to manage, because he will be vocal if the team is not happy, and an angry Max is not a nice Max.

"But we all know he’s a great driver and will put the effort in to win the races and championship, but it will not be easy.”

When asked what he would tell Verstappen if he was his driver, Steiner - who became a fan favourite on Drive to Survive - replied: Steiner: “To stay calm but don’t throw the toys out of the pram after two races if it doesn’t go your way.

"If it is not easy for us at the beginning of the season, we need to work hard to be where we want to be because getting impatient doesn’t help the team.”

