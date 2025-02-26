F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement SHINES as champions make STRUGGLING start
The first session of pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is now in the books, with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes replacement leading the way so far.
Kimi Antonelli might be a rookie, but as F1 cars hit the track for the first time this season at Bahrain International Circuit, the young Italian set the fastest lap time of 1:31.428.
Lewis Hamilton himself, meanwhile, got off to an average start in his highly-anticipated official Ferrari debut, ranking fifth in the timings after this morning's session in his new car.
It was also a slow start for the reigning constructors' champions McLaren, with Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the papaya car this morning, they could only manage the eighth-fastest time.
Elsewhere, Liam Lawson — Max Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate — did get off to a decent start, setting the second-quickest time of the session. However, the Kiwi driver did survive a dramatic spin that almost sent him flying into the barriers in what would have been a huge setback.
With all of that said and ahead of cars hitting the track once again later today, let's take a look at this morning's results in full.
F1 2025 testing results and times
Day one, morning session
Here is how the top 10 looks after the first session of pre-season testing on Wednesday morning.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:31.428
|2
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+0.132s
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.145s
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|VCARB
|+0.182s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.406s
|6
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+0.413s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.446s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.656s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.741s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+4.094s
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Wednesday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.
