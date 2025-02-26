F1 Testing Results Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement SHINES as champions make STRUGGLING start

The first session of pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is now in the books, with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes replacement leading the way so far.

Kimi Antonelli might be a rookie, but as F1 cars hit the track for the first time this season at Bahrain International Circuit, the young Italian set the fastest lap time of 1:31.428.

Lewis Hamilton himself, meanwhile, got off to an average start in his highly-anticipated official Ferrari debut, ranking fifth in the timings after this morning's session in his new car.

It was also a slow start for the reigning constructors' champions McLaren, with Oscar Piastri at the wheel of the papaya car this morning, they could only manage the eighth-fastest time.

Elsewhere, Liam Lawson — Max Verstappen's new Red Bull team-mate — did get off to a decent start, setting the second-quickest time of the session. However, the Kiwi driver did survive a dramatic spin that almost sent him flying into the barriers in what would have been a huge setback.

With all of that said and ahead of cars hitting the track once again later today, let's take a look at this morning's results in full.

F1 2025 testing results and times

Day one, morning session

Here is how the top 10 looks after the first session of pre-season testing on Wednesday morning.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.428 2 Liam Lawson Red Bull +0.132s 3 Alex Albon Williams +0.145s 4 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.182s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.406s 6 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.413s 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.446s 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.656s 9 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.741s 10 Oliver Bearman Haas +4.094s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Wednesday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

