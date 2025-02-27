McLaren star risks wreck in F1 testing as collision made with rival
Oscar Piastri very nearly wrecked his new McLaren MCL39 on day two of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Piastri was in the car this morning when he became involved in an on-track collision with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, with Piastri forced to slam on the brakes inside turn eight.
Despite Piastri's braking, the pair still collided, which is something no team wants to have to deal with in pre-season, especially in the cost cap era.
As a result of the minor crash, Piastri's front wing was damaged, and McLaren had to repair his broken front wing.
Piastri and Hulkenberg involved in testing clash
Piastri and Hulkenberg involved in testing clash Speaking via Sky Sports F1, Alex Brundle discussed the incident and the impact the seemingly minor collision may. have on testing for McLaren.
“Yeah, there was a little scrape on the left front end vents,” he said.
“The left front end of it has disappeared – I just saw it being carried away. There was a mark of contact for that McLaren. It’s an interesting one – bit of a nightmare in testing as you’re obviously trying new parts and you bring one or maybe two of each type of part.
“And that’s the front wing lost for a minute. They should be able to repair it as the damage didn’t look too bad.”
Whilst pre-season testing is integral to prepare for the 2025 season, the three days around the Bahrain International Circuit are often light on action.
However, the first day of testing saw a power cut engulf the circuit in darkness which caused a significant delay, and Thursday morning's session was hit by rain with eight teams failing to bring wet weather tyres with them.
