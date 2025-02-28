close global

F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain day three start times, schedule, TV channels and live stream

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and their Formula 1 colleagues are set for their third day of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday, February 28.

With the ten teams and their stars having already put their new cars through their paces for two days, Friday's running represents the last time teams will get to prepare their cars ahead of the season-opening weekend in Australia.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets

It will also give fans and the media alike the last chance to determine who is looking the quickest heading into the aforementioned Australian Grand Prix, with teams often showing their hand, to an extent, on the final day.

With all of that said, ahead of another eight hours of action from Bahrain International Circuit, we've got all the details you need to know about timings and how you can watch live wherever you are in the world.

READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari in pre-season testing

What time is F1 testing today?

The third and final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10 am local time. This means a start time of 2 am (ET) for those on the East Coast.

Please see below for today's start times in the rest of the United States and in some major cities and countries around the world.

Location Start Time
Local Time (AST) 10:00 AM
New York, United States (ET) 2:00 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 1:00 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 12:00 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11:00 PM (Wed)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:00 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:00 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:00 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:00 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:00 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 3:00 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM
New Delhi, India 12:30 PM

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Friday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Elsewhere, viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster streaming the action for FREE live on their YouTube channel.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

The F1 YouTube channel are also showing highlights of today's action for free.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed

