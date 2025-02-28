F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain day three start times, schedule, TV channels and live stream

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and their Formula 1 colleagues are set for their third day of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday, February 28.

With the ten teams and their stars having already put their new cars through their paces for two days, Friday's running represents the last time teams will get to prepare their cars ahead of the season-opening weekend in Australia.

It will also give fans and the media alike the last chance to determine who is looking the quickest heading into the aforementioned Australian Grand Prix, with teams often showing their hand, to an extent, on the final day.

With all of that said, ahead of another eight hours of action from Bahrain International Circuit, we've got all the details you need to know about timings and how you can watch live wherever you are in the world.

Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari in pre-season testing

What time is F1 testing today?

The third and final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10 am local time. This means a start time of 2 am (ET) for those on the East Coast.

Please see below for today's start times in the rest of the United States and in some major cities and countries around the world.

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 10:00 AM New York, United States (ET) 2:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 1:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 12:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11:00 PM (Wed) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:00 AM Beijing, China (CST) 3:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM New Delhi, India 12:30 PM

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Friday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Elsewhere, viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster streaming the action for FREE live on their YouTube channel.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

The F1 YouTube channel are also showing highlights of today's action for free.

