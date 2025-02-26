F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

The first day of testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is now complete, with Lando Norris coming out on top, beating the likes of 2024 championship rival Max Verstappen.

After winning the constructors' championship last season, McLaren's momentum has continued into day one of testing, with Norris setting the fastest lap time of the day in this afternoon's session.

George Russell set the second quickest time of the day behind his fellow Brit, with Verstappen's best effort only good enough for third in the standings come the chequered flag.

Charles Leclerc finished in P4, much higher than his new Ferrari team-mate and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, whose time this morning was only good enough for P13 overall on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the top five was rounded out by the man Hamilton replaced, Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard putting on an impressive display for Williams on day one.

Let's take a look at the full finishing order from day one in Bahrain.

Lando Norris topped the timesheets on day one in Bahrain

F1 Results Today - Who was fastest in testing?

Here is how the pecking order looks after a full day of testing at Bahrain International Circuit.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.430 sec 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.157s 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.244s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.448s 5 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.525s 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.923s 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.998s 8 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.130s 9 Alex Albon Williams +1.143s 10 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.180s 11 Isack Hadjar VCARB +1.201s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.260s 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.404s 14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.411s 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.444s 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.519s 17 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.654s 18 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.739s 19 Esteban Ocon Haas +3.170s 20 Oliver Bearman Haas +5.092s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

