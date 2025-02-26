close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

The first day of testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is now complete, with Lando Norris coming out on top, beating the likes of 2024 championship rival Max Verstappen.

After winning the constructors' championship last season, McLaren's momentum has continued into day one of testing, with Norris setting the fastest lap time of the day in this afternoon's session.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

READ MORE: FIA announce official F1 testing update after FREAKISH red flag

George Russell set the second quickest time of the day behind his fellow Brit, with Verstappen's best effort only good enough for third in the standings come the chequered flag.

Charles Leclerc finished in P4, much higher than his new Ferrari team-mate and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, whose time this morning was only good enough for P13 overall on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the top five was rounded out by the man Hamilton replaced, Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard putting on an impressive display for Williams on day one.

Let's take a look at the full finishing order from day one in Bahrain.

READ MORE: F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch LIVE

Lando Norris topped the timesheets on day one in Bahrain

F1 Results Today - Who was fastest in testing?

Here is how the pecking order looks after a full day of testing at Bahrain International Circuit.

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30.430 sec
2George RussellMercedes+0.157s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.244s
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.448s
5Carlos SainzWilliams+0.525s
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.923s
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.998s
8Liam LawsonRed Bull+1.130s
9Alex AlbonWilliams+1.143s
10Yuki TsunodaVCARB+1.180s
11Isack HadjarVCARB+1.201s
12Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.260s
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.404s
14Jack DoohanAlpine+1.411s
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.444s
16Lance StrollAston Martin+1.519s
17Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.654s
18Nico HulkenbergSauber+1.739s
19Esteban OconHaas+3.170s
20Oliver BearmanHaas+5.092s

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris F1 Christian Horner
FIA announce official F1 testing update after FREAKISH red flag
F1 Testing

FIA announce official F1 testing update after FREAKISH red flag

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 testing delayed as BIZARRE issue brings out red flag
F1 Testing

F1 testing delayed as BIZARRE issue brings out red flag

  • 2 uur geleden

Latest News

F1 Testing

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 Testing

FIA announce official F1 testing update after FREAKISH red flag

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Testing

F1 testing delayed as BIZARRE issue brings out red flag

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

  • Today 15:00
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is flow vis paint and why is it used?

  • Today 14:00
F1 Testing

F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule and how to watch live, including for FREE

  • Today 13:38
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x