F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five
The first day of testing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season is now complete, with Lando Norris coming out on top, beating the likes of 2024 championship rival Max Verstappen.
After winning the constructors' championship last season, McLaren's momentum has continued into day one of testing, with Norris setting the fastest lap time of the day in this afternoon's session.
George Russell set the second quickest time of the day behind his fellow Brit, with Verstappen's best effort only good enough for third in the standings come the chequered flag.
Charles Leclerc finished in P4, much higher than his new Ferrari team-mate and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, whose time this morning was only good enough for P13 overall on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, the top five was rounded out by the man Hamilton replaced, Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard putting on an impressive display for Williams on day one.
Let's take a look at the full finishing order from day one in Bahrain.
F1 Results Today - Who was fastest in testing?
Here is how the pecking order looks after a full day of testing at Bahrain International Circuit.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.430 sec
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.157s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.244s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.448s
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.525s
|6
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.923s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.998s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1.130s
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.143s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|VCARB
|+1.180s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|VCARB
|+1.201s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.260s
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.404s
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.411s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.444s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.519s
|17
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.654s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.739s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+3.170s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+5.092s
How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV
Pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how to watch F1 live in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.
