McLaren confirm Norris and Piastri driver change for Australian GP

McLaren have downsized their driver lineup ahead of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, in a fun social media post following Formula 1's pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Woking-based outfit enter the 2025 season as reigning constructors’ champions, and thus far look to be the favourites for the title this year after encouraging signs from their race simulation data in Bahrain.

It was Oscar Piastri who recorded the fastest lap for McLaren during testing, where he set his best time of 1:29.940 seconds, but it is his team-mate Lando Norris who has emerged as a frontrunner for this year's title.

The British driver went up against Max Verstappen in 2024, but was ultimately unable to outclass the Dutchman and will be looking to get his 'elbows out' against his rival in 2025.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' rivalry will continue in 2025

Oscar Piastri will also hope to be in the hunt for the title

Lego Norris and Piastri unveiled by McLaren in Bahrain

Following a successful three days of testing for McLaren, the team rounded off the occasion with a special social media post that looked ahead to the Australian GP.

However, instead of presenting their two racing drivers, the team decided to downsize Piastri and Norris into Lego form, with the two replicas standing outside the garage in Bahrain and hinting that their smaller counterparts would be undergoing some ‘big adventures’ in 2025, starting in Melbourne.

"Mini Lando and Osc ready for the big adventures of 2025. See you in Melbourne," the team wrote on social media.

Fans took to the comment section and wished for the return of the smaller version of their favourite two drivers, with one user writing: "We need them at every race for good luck."

"Yes!!! Please bring back the mini series on McLaren Lego in YouTube," another added.

