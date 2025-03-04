F1 News Today: Ricciardo in F1 lineup talks as fan-favourite return proposed

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has made a call regarding Daniel Ricciardo in discussions over an unusual driver lineup.

➡️ READ MORE

Iconic F1 return gathers noise as FIA issue statement

A contentious Formula 1 issue surrounding V10 engines has been handed a huge boost by the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey can save Aston Martin but F1 legend will only get ONE chance

A new era begins at Aston Martin as Adrian Newey gets his feet under the desk on what is officially day one of the job - and his arrival couldn't be better timed.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet announces Verstappen family update after ADORABLE new arrival

Columnist and social media influencer Kelly Piquet has issued an update on a new member of her and Max Verstappen's family ahead of an exciting 2025 for the couple.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner hits back after Newey 'inexperience' comments

Christian Horner has hit back at Adrian Newey’s comments that the 'lack of experience' at Red Bull exacerbated the issues with the RB20 during the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related