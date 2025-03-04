Horner issues major Red Bull update in brutally honest admission

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued a major update in an honest admission of his 2024 campaign.

The Brit's team struggled throughout the year, losing several key members of the team - including design genius Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley - and suffering a big drop-off in performance.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo in F1 lineup talks as boss confirms NEW ENTRY

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo call after Red Bull driver lineup discussion

Although Max Verstappen was still able to win the drivers' world championship, Red Bull could only manage a third-place finish in the constructors' championship, despite having won the previous two titles.

On top of this, Verstappen suffered a 10-race winless streak in the middle of the season, allowing McLaren's Lando Norris to find a way back into the title race.

Christian Horner has been Red Bull team principal since 2005

Max Verstappen won the 2024 world championship

Horner's Red Bull leadership assessment

Verstappen eventually came through to win the title with two races to spare, thanks to some incredible performances - most notably at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, Red Bull's struggles look set to continue into 2025, with the Dutchman recently proclaiming that the team will not be the fastest team at the season-opening Australian GP.

A brutally honest Horner assessment during the 2024 season has now been revealed, in a brand new release.

With mounting pressure surrounding multiple team member exits, declining performances and off-track drama, Horner can be heard in the latest trailer for the hit series Drive to Survive saying: "I never thought I’d have a challenge like this in my career."

Netflix's Drive to Survive is entering its seventh season, with the season dropping on the streaming platform later this week. The latest trailer has hinted at some of the topics, including Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari and Horner's rivalry with McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss Christian Horner holds meeting with ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone