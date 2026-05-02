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Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, China, 2026

F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Miami Grand Prix times and positions

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Miami Grand Prix times and positions

All the times and positions from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris led a dominant McLaren 1-2 finish in Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri danced away from the pack after Kimi Antonelli got bogged down at the start, with Charles Leclerc the only driver able to stay even remotely in touch over the 19-lap distance.

Behind the Ferrari, Antonelli and George Russell battled for fourth and swapped positions a couple of times as they try to come to turns with a sudden lack of pace compared to their rivals this weekend.

Antonelli won that scrap on track, but exceeded track limits so many times in doing so that he was actually handed a five-second penalty after the chequered flag flew, dropping him from fourth to sixth, behind his team-mate and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years as they battled, albeit over sixth place rather than first, and even played the classic hit 'Verstappen forcing his way past Hamilton off the track and having to give the place back'.

Verstappen ended up winning that battle and driving away from the seven-time world champion, with Pierre Gasly all on his own in eighth to pick up the final point.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Lando NorrisMcLarenWINNER
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+3.766s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+6.251s
4George RussellMercedes+12.951s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+13.639s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+13.777s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+21.665s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+30.525s
9Isack HadjarRed Bull+35.346s
10Franco ColapintoAlpine+36.970s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+48.438s
12Esteban OconHaas+56.972s
13Oliver BearmanHaas+57.365s
14Carlos SainzWilliams+58.504s
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+59.358s
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1:16.067s
17Sergio PerezCadillac+1:16.691s
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1:17.626s
19Alex AlbonWilliams+1:28.173s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+1:29.597s
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNS
NCArvid LindbladRacing BullsDNS

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