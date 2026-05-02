F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Miami Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Sprint Results Today: 2026 Miami Grand Prix times and positions
All the times and positions from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race
Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris led a dominant McLaren 1-2 finish in Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri danced away from the pack after Kimi Antonelli got bogged down at the start, with Charles Leclerc the only driver able to stay even remotely in touch over the 19-lap distance.
Behind the Ferrari, Antonelli and George Russell battled for fourth and swapped positions a couple of times as they try to come to turns with a sudden lack of pace compared to their rivals this weekend.
Antonelli won that scrap on track, but exceeded track limits so many times in doing so that he was actually handed a five-second penalty after the chequered flag flew, dropping him from fourth to sixth, behind his team-mate and Max Verstappen.
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years as they battled, albeit over sixth place rather than first, and even played the classic hit 'Verstappen forcing his way past Hamilton off the track and having to give the place back'.
Verstappen ended up winning that battle and driving away from the seven-time world champion, with Pierre Gasly all on his own in eighth to pick up the final point.
F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|WINNER
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+3.766s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+6.251s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+12.951s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+13.639s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+13.777s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+21.665s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.525s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+35.346s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+36.970s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+48.438s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+56.972s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+57.365s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+58.504s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+59.358s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1:16.067s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1:16.691s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1:17.626s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1:28.173s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1:29.597s
|NC
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNS
|NC
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
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