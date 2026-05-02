Reigning F1 champion Lando Norris led a dominant McLaren 1-2 finish in Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri danced away from the pack after Kimi Antonelli got bogged down at the start, with Charles Leclerc the only driver able to stay even remotely in touch over the 19-lap distance.

Behind the Ferrari, Antonelli and George Russell battled for fourth and swapped positions a couple of times as they try to come to turns with a sudden lack of pace compared to their rivals this weekend.

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Antonelli won that scrap on track, but exceeded track limits so many times in doing so that he was actually handed a five-second penalty after the chequered flag flew, dropping him from fourth to sixth, behind his team-mate and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years as they battled, albeit over sixth place rather than first, and even played the classic hit 'Verstappen forcing his way past Hamilton off the track and having to give the place back'.

Verstappen ended up winning that battle and driving away from the seven-time world champion, with Pierre Gasly all on his own in eighth to pick up the final point.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Lando Norris McLaren WINNER 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +3.766s 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +6.251s 4 George Russell Mercedes +12.951s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +13.639s 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +13.777s 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +21.665s 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +30.525s 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +35.346s 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +36.970s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +48.438s 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +56.972s 13 Oliver Bearman Haas +57.365s 14 Carlos Sainz Williams +58.504s 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +59.358s 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1:16.067s 17 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1:16.691s 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1:17.626s 19 Alex Albon Williams +1:28.173s 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1:29.597s NC Nico Hulkenberg Audi DNS NC Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNS

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