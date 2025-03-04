F1 boss confirms NEW TEAM entry with official timeline

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has provided an update on a new team due to enter the sport in 2026.

Cadillac are set to become the 11th team on the grid, although this has not been officially confirmed despite the initial approval of the bid by both Formula One Management (FOM) and the FIA.

The new team will be backed by General Motors, with the American manufacturer providing engines for the new team from 2028, although they will be powered by Ferrari for their first two years in the sport after an agreement was reached in principle.

Mario Andretti is an advisor on the board for the new team, and he recently confirmed a timeline for when a decision on their driver lineup might be made, with IndyCar star Colton Herta a huge favourite for one of the full-time seats.

Cadillac will enter F1 in 2026

Stefano Domenicali is the CEO of Formula 1

Cadillac heading for official F1 entry

Now, F1 CEO Domenicali has provided an update on when the Cadillac news may become official, suggesting that there are a few formalities holding the confirmation up.

"There is the formality that is related to the process that it's almost ready together with the FIA, that's to be an update." he said during a Liberty Media conference call.

"Whenever this will be ready, it should be not too long, there would be an update to formalise what basically is already happening. So they will be ready to fight against together with the other teams for next year."

The initial bid for an 11th team to enter F1 was originally pushed back by FOM back in early 2024, with the then-called Andretti bid not being deemed to add enough value to the sport.

Although still featuring a huge Andretti influence, the new bid was a better-rounded package, according to Domenicali, and with the added boost of car giants Cadillac and General Motors, it was accepted.

IndyCar star Colton Herta is a frontrunner for one of the full-time Cadillac F1 seats

"It's important to certify that position," Domenicali said. "We always said that Cadillac is giving, and will give, an incredible boost to the ecosystem of Formula 1. We were referring to other situations that were handled before, but now the picture is totally different.

"Therefore, I think the Cadillac's preparing the entry and in terms of preparing the season because it would not be easy situation for them to be in such a high tech and evolve the sporting platform. They are doing everything in order to show how Cadillac is really involved into the sport."

"So very, very happy that now this is on board, moving forward and looking forward to see them on the track, together with the other teams to fight for a great championship."

