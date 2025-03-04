Ricciardo in heartbreaking Drive to Survive admission

Popular Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has made a sad admission on the new series of Netflix how Drive to Survive.

The new season of the hit Netflix docuseries, which catapulted Ricciardo himself to superstardom, will be released later this week.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull BLINDSIDED as driver confirms team EXIT in official statement

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

F1 fans have been starved of racing action since the 2024 season finale in December, but in just 10 days, the pinnacle of motorsport will return with the Australian Grand Prix kicking off the 2025 campaign.

Ricciardo is one of many unlikely drivers who have not secured a coveted seat on the grid this year, although it was to be expected for the Aussie racer after he was dropped by Red Bull's junior team VCARB last season with just six races to go.

The 35-year-old has dipped in and out of the Red Bull family since even before his debut full-time F1 season in 2012, eventually signing to race for Christian Horner's outfit in 2014.

Daniel Ricciardo was dropped from VCARB in 2024 and has seemingly retired from F1

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were F1 team-mates between 2016 and 2018

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Ricciardo addresses dream Verstappen reunion

Last season, Ricciardo returned to F1 with a full-time seat as part of the Red Bull junior team, Racing Bulls.

The fan-favourite partnered Yuki Tsunoda but sadly, Ricciardo met the same fate as many of Tsunoda's previous team-mates, after the Japanese racer was chosen to remain with the team and fight for a Red Bull promotion, alongside Ricciardo's replacement Liam Lawson.

The midseason driver swap will no doubt feature heavily in the upcoming season of Drive to Survive, and now, reports have surfaced following a series preview shown to media outlets over Ricciardo's appearances in what could be his final year with the Netflix show.

Season 7 of Drive to Survive will air on March 7

Ahead of the full release of Season 7, Ricciardo fans may need to brace themselves to say goodbye to their beloved driver after reports of his emotional episodes have surfaced.

Sharing his heartbreak over his F1 future prospects, Ricciardo spoke to the DTS team, saying: "I would love to be teammates with Max [Verstappen] again and complete that fairytale story. But it’s not going to happen by thinking about it, I have to go and action it."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges