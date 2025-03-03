close global

F1 Today: Red Bull BLINDSIDED as driver confirms team EXIT in official statement

A senior figure at Red Bull has admitted the team faced unforeseen problems in pre-season testing as Max Verstappen offered a dire verdict on his chances at the Australian Grand Prix.

OFFICIAL: F1 team suffer BLOW as championship-winning driver announces exit

A racing star has confirmed their surprise exit from an F1 team ahead of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari RETIREMENT plans

Despite having just made the move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton is already talking retirement.

Lewis Hamilton reveals excruciating details behind Mercedes split

As well as talking retirement, Lewis Hamilton has also opened up more on some of the behind-the-scenes details of his move from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has described one of his rivals by using an expletive.

Max Verstappen offers DIRE Australian GP verdict as Red Bull chief admits unexpected problems
Max Verstappen offers DIRE Australian GP verdict as Red Bull chief admits unexpected problems

  • Today 04:00
Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari RETIREMENT plans
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari RETIREMENT plans

  • Today 03:00

NASCAR Cup Series

Team Penske driver DEMOTED as star sits on MINUS points after COTA

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Red Bull BLINDSIDED as driver confirms team EXIT in official statement

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team issue official statement as 23XI star opens up on RETIREMENT

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Busch suffers late COTA heartbreak after DRAMATIC four-car battle

  • Today 01:18
Max Verstappen offers DIRE Australian GP verdict as Red Bull chief admits unexpected problems

  • Today 04:00
