Lewis Hamilton reveals excruciating details behind Mercedes split

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed some of the exruciating moments behind the scenes before deciding on his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

The seven-time champion has joined the iconic Italian outfit ahead of the 2025 season, bringing to an end a highly successful 12-season partnership with the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner issues 2026 statement as shock Red Bull retirement announced

With the move having been announced over a year ago now, the anticipation ahead of Hamilton's race debut for the team is building ahead of the Australian Grand Prix later this month.

This past week, Hamilton and Ferrari took part in pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener, and the next time we see the Brit in a red car, it will be in preparation for that race.

Lewis Hamilton signed a contract extension with Mercedes in the summer of 2023

Hamilton's former GP2 boss Fred Vasseur lured the champion to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond

Hamilton opens up on Mercedes split

In an in depth interview with Time, Hamilton has reflected on the moment he truly realised a move to Ferrari was possible, having previously come to terms with the fact that he may never get to fulfill his boyhood dream of racing in red.

"I remember getting off the phone and, like, almost shaking," Hamilton revealed.

"I was like, Oh God!"

After receiving the first call from Ferrari principal Fred Vasseur as far back as 2023, Hamilton detailed how he unloaded the burden of Vasseur's team switch request onto a friend, sharing his first chat over the monumental move.

"I was like, holy s**t," Hamilton continued. "I literally just signed with Mercedes.

"It was a lot to take in, and my emotions were really high."

"I honestly had to go for a walk," the 40-year-old added.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver SWITCH ahead of testing as release confirmed

Related