NEW Drive to Survive trailer released ahead of season 7

Formula 1 fans have already been getting hyped up for the 2025 season, but a Friday release has cranked that up to 11.

As pre-season testing concluded at the Bahrain International Circuit, Netflix released their first feature trailer for the new season of hit show Drive To Survive.

Netflix have officially released their main trailer for the seventh season of the breakout documentary show, ahead of its release in a week's time on Friday, 7th March.

The new season of the show will focus, naturally, on the 2024 F1 season, one of the most dramatic and turbulent in years.

What will happen in Drive To Survive season 7?

Things started off early all the way back in February 2024 when Lewis Hamilton announced his intention to swap his Mercedes gear for Ferrari red, before Christian Horner was swept up in an investigation of inappropriate behaviour – of which he was cleared.

Sergio Perez's status was a huge story all year, while fellow Red Bull employee Daniel Ricciardo was let go mid-season, while legendary designer Adrian Newey quit the team for pastures new after nearly two decades.

On the track, McLaren and Ferrari finally caught up to the dominant Red Bull squad, with Max Verstappen duelling hard against his friend Lando Norris, who himself had to deal with some difficult inter-team dynamics.

Executive producer Tom Hutchings told Netflix website Tudum: “We follow the best human stories. We know that's what will resonate with the viewer in the best possible way and will pack a bigger punch.”