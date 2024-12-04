EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull driver talks Ricciardo F1 RETURN as Aussie tipped for success
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull driver talks Ricciardo F1 RETURN as Aussie tipped for success
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped for further success in the sport by former Red Bull star David Coulthard.
Ricciardo lost his seat on the 2024 grid in September following the Singapore Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson taking his place at Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of the season.
READ MORE: Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez
Often at the center of driver swap rumors, Ricciardo may have felt the pressure having been frequently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
The next steps for the popular Aussie remain unclear, with only one seat — which is at VCARB — remaining vacant on the F1 grid for 2025.
READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP
David Coulthard backs Ricciardo F1 return
In an exclusive interview with GPFans, former F1 driver David Coulthard discussed Ricciardo's chances of a return to the sport, with a similar path to his own potentially on the cards.
Coulthard formerly drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 before retiring from the sport, and now juggles being a co-founder of a groundbreaking initiative, performing promotional activities for Red Bull at events such as their show runs and of course taking on duties as an F1 pundit during race weekends as well.
Ricciardo's own fanbase grew exponentially thanks to his charismatic appearances in the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' and Coulthard believes a return to the grid as an F1 pundit could be just what the Aussie star is looking for.
"I think it would be a logical place for him to move into if he's mentally content with the opportunities he had in Formula 1 then he should have no issue transitioning," Coulthard told GPFans.
"Being a Formula 1 driver, being any sports person is a gift it's a very rare opportunity and you work hard to gain that opportunity you need the support of people to maintain that opportunity but inevitably in any elite sport, it's about performance.
"He would be especially [successful] at this time with where the sport is he's already established a base in America I think he could have a very successful career."
READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Axed US F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025
- 42 minutes ago
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull driver talks Ricciardo F1 RETURN as Aussie tipped for success
- 1 uur geleden
McLaren officially confirm driver SWAP ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend
- 3 uur geleden
Vettel makes announcement as F1 champion's career takes NEW turn
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
- Yesterday 15:00
FIA break silence on CONTROVERSIAL Norris penalty
- December 3, 2024 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec