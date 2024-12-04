EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull driver talks Ricciardo F1 RETURN as Aussie tipped for success

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped for further success in the sport by former Red Bull star David Coulthard.

Ricciardo lost his seat on the 2024 grid in September following the Singapore Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson taking his place at Visa Cash App RB for the remainder of the season.

READ MORE: Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez

Often at the center of driver swap rumors, Ricciardo may have felt the pressure having been frequently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The next steps for the popular Aussie remain unclear, with only one seat — which is at VCARB — remaining vacant on the F1 grid for 2025.

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

Daniel Ricciardo lost his F1 seat in September

David Coulthard backs Ricciardo F1 return

In an exclusive interview with GPFans, former F1 driver David Coulthard discussed Ricciardo's chances of a return to the sport, with a similar path to his own potentially on the cards.

Coulthard formerly drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 before retiring from the sport, and now juggles being a co-founder of a groundbreaking initiative, performing promotional activities for Red Bull at events such as their show runs and of course taking on duties as an F1 pundit during race weekends as well.

David Coulthard continues to pilot Red Bull machinery in a marketing role

Ricciardo's own fanbase grew exponentially thanks to his charismatic appearances in the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' and Coulthard believes a return to the grid as an F1 pundit could be just what the Aussie star is looking for.

"I think it would be a logical place for him to move into if he's mentally content with the opportunities he had in Formula 1 then he should have no issue transitioning," Coulthard told GPFans.

"Being a Formula 1 driver, being any sports person is a gift it's a very rare opportunity and you work hard to gain that opportunity you need the support of people to maintain that opportunity but inevitably in any elite sport, it's about performance.

"He would be especially [successful] at this time with where the sport is he's already established a base in America I think he could have a very successful career."

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Related