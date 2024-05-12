close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

F1’s craziest car the 1977 Tyrrell P34 has gone up for auction at RM Sotheby’s for £385,000 - £550,000.

READ MORE: SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer

The F1 car is famously known as the ‘six-wheeler’ and has been offered from The Jody Scheckter collection.

It is fitted with a Ford-Cosworth DFV engine and Hewland gearbox, and is eligible for historic racing events.

Scheckter drove the P34 to victory at the 1976 Swedish Grand Prix with teammate Patrick Depailler finishing 2nd to complete a one-two for Tyrrell.

Who was behind Tyrell’s six-wheeler?

According to Sotheby’s the Tyrrell P34 was designed by Derek Gardner after he discovered that “four small front wheels would offer a significant reduction in the aerodynamic drag generated by two standard wheels” the equivalent to having an “extra 40 brake horsepower”.

When it was unveiled to the world some thought the six wheeled car was a joke, but they were promptly proven wrong when the car was seen out on track.

The P34 qualified P3 on its debut at the 1976 Spanish Grand Prix, with teammate Scheckter down in 14th without the new six wheeled car.

Gardner left the team in 1977 and following his departure Tyrrell returned to four wheels in 1978.

Whilst Tyrrell did not win the world title with their famous six wheeler, Scheckter did win his first and only world title in 1979 with Ferrari.

Tyrrell has enjoyed championship success with legend Jackie Stewart, achieving all three of his world titles with the team- his 1969 world title was under the guise of Matra International.

Renowned drivers have all raced with Tyrrell including Jos Verstappen, Martin Brundle, Ronnie Peterson and François Cevert.

READ MORE: Ferrari become first team to showcase groundbreaking F1 car feature

Related

Legendary Ferrari driver's race helmet set to fetch thousands at Miami auction
Latest F1 News

Legendary Ferrari driver's race helmet set to fetch thousands at Miami auction

  • May 3, 2024 20:00
Former F1 star names 'BEST' era of qualifying
Latest F1 News

Former F1 star names 'BEST' era of qualifying

  • April 17, 2024 00:00

Latest News

Red Bull

Newey's post-Red Bull plan revealed by Horner after stunning exit

  • 48 minutes ago
F1 News

Race spills over as Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE with each other

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Norris marks first F1 victory by launching exciting new 'collection'

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 insider reveals SURPRIZE team vying for Sainz's signature

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull tease ominous 'upgrade' after Miami setback

  • Today 18:00
F1 News

ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x