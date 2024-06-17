Motorsport icon given moving tribute by F1 title challengers

close global

A Formula 1 legend has been honored by one of his former teams on the 21st anniversary of his death.

James Hunt spent seven years at the pinnacle of motorsport in the 1970s, winning 10 times and earning 23 podium finishes during a memorable spell.

The Brit's crowning moment came in 1976, winning the world title in a thrilling final-day showpiece in Japan having overcome a puncture midway through the race to secure four priceless points.

That iconic victory came during his time with McLaren, a team which now has two young drivers looking to follow in his footsteps.

James Hunt won a world title with McLaren in 1976
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are looking to follow in James Hunt's footsteps

'Ultimate maverick' remembered

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have emerged as surprise challengers to the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari this season, with the former clinching his maiden F1 win in Miami earlier this year.

Piastri, who recently admitted an experience in Hunt's former McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him, has proved to be a solid partner for his team-mate in 2024, building on an impressive rookie campaign last time out.

With the future at McLaren looking increasingly bright, the team reflects on the success of one of its former heroes, paying tribute on itsofficial website to the 'maverick' who will forever be synonymous with the legendary McLaren name.

The post read: "Often described as F1’s ultimate maverick, James was unorthodox in many ways, and this endeared him to fans and earned him the status of a national hero.

"From his no-holds-barred driving style to his flamboyant personality and unusual pre-race preparations, which included vomiting into a bucket before climbing into the car due to nerves.

"James’ three-year stint at McLaren left an indelible mark on our history."

McLaren F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Miami
