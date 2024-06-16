close global

Verstappen admits contact from F1 rival over stunning move

Max Verstappen has revealed teams from a rival motorsport series have ‘contacted’ him for a potential drive.

Following a year of internal struggle for Red Bull, speculation has been rife regarding Verstappen’s future at the team.

The three-time world champion is contracted with the Milton-Keynes based outfit until 2028, however has been receiving attention from rival teams.

Toto Wolff has been openly complimentary of Verstappen, and is keen to see the Dutchman join Mercedes.

Red Bull have experienced internal instability despite dominance on track
Toto Wolff has been vocal about his desire to sign Verstappen

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Despite reports of a lucrative offer from Mercedes, Verstappen has remained loyal to Red Bull and insists he is going nowhere.

However, a rival motorsport series has attempted to lure the world champion away, after being contacted by World Endurance Championship teams about a Le Mans 24 Hours appearance.

"Of course, you get contacted by certain people, but it has to come at the right time and in the right way,” Verstappen said to Autosport.

"I don't want to rush into a decision either. With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it's all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a Balance of Performance story and that makes it difficult."

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season," he added.

Verstappen tease 'future' Le Mans appearance

"Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 55 or 60.

"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.

"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to. But for sure in the future, I would like to race. Yeah, it's an incredible event."

