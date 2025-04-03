F1 legend's family give health update on 'medical emergency'

Ex-Formula 1 race winner Jochen Mass' family have released a statement on his health after a recent medical emergency.

The veteran racer started over 100 F1 races between 1973 and 1982, winning the Spanish Grand Prix in '75 and finishing on the podium a further seven times in a journeyman career, which saw him drive for McLaren, ATS, Arrows and March.

Mass is also a winner of the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans, having competed in the iconic event from 1972 to 1995 and winning in 1989 whilst driving a Sauber C9 Mercedes-Benz alongside Manuel Reuter and Stanley Dickens.

Whilst the 79-year-old's family confirmed that he is in stable condition, they stated that he will be stepping back immediately from any public duties.

Family of Jochen Mass reveal medical emergency

A statement written by the family was posted to Mass' Instagram page and read: "The family of Jochen Mass wishes to share that he is currently recovering from a recent medical emergency.

"While Jochen's condition is stable, he will be stepping back from all public appearances and engagements for the foreseeable future as he focuses on his recovery.

"We as a family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and kindly request privacy during this time.

"We are wishing Jochen a speedy recovery."

