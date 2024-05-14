Newey jibed by Red Bull boss after shock team exit

Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

The Austrian team announced Newey would be leaving the team ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with his departure expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The engineer has worked with Red Bull since 2006 and has overseen the design of their most successful cars in the sport.

Reports around his departure suggest he has grown unsettled with the ongoing power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko within Red Bull.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Are there tensions between Horner and Marko?

Where will Newey move to next?

Since the announcement Newey’s next move has been hotly debated.

Ferrari seems the most popular option for the engineer, with fans and reporters alike enjoying the idea of him ending his career at the Scuderia.

He would also join Lewis Hamilton if he was to make the move, who announced earlier this year that he will drive alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025.

Hamilton has expressed his desire to see Newey at the team, stating it would be a ‘privilege’ during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

“Adrian’s known for, he’s got such a great history, track record. He’s obviously, just done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has. I think he’d be an amazing addition,” Hamilton said.

Newey could join Hamilton at Ferrari

“I think they’ve [Ferrari] already got a great team, they’re already making huge progress and strides forwards. They’re car’s quicker this year, but yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.”

Asked if he would like to work with someone of Newey’s experience on a personal note, Hamilton could not hide his smile as he said: “Very!” Red Bull director Helmut Marko has also discussed Newey moving to Ferrari, albeit in a thinly-veiled swipe.

On Sky Germany’s 1 coverage Ralf Schumacher asked Marko if the colour red would suit Newey.

“There is a contrast between dark blue and red but with the green dollar colours everything is possible,” Marko responded.

