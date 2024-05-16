What are F1 Penalties? Here's everything you need to know

Learn about the various penalties F1 drivers face for breaking the rules and how they can lead to a race ban.

Just like any other competitive arena, F1 operates under a strict set of rules and regulations established by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body for motorsport. These regulations are meticulously crafted to ensure safety and fairness for all drivers.

From transgressions like speeding in the pit-lane to more serious offenses like causing a collision, the stewards, a panel of experienced officials, are tasked with evaluating incidents and assigning appropriate penalties.

Repeated violations can lead to severe penalties, culminating in a race ban - the ultimate nightmare for any driver.

Penalties in F1

Now, let's delve into the world of F1 penalties and see just how severe things can get.

Warnings

The least severe form of penalty - a warning is essentially a slap on the wrist. It serves as a reminder to the driver that they have strayed close to the line but carries no further consequences.

However, if a driver receives multiple warnings for the same offence, they may face a time penalty, depending on the situation.

For example, if a driver exceeds track limits four times, they will receive a five-second time penalty.

Reprimands

A step up from a warning, a reprimand doesn't affect a driver's race position or points, but if they continue to rack up reprimands, the stewards may escalate to harsher penalties.

Each driver has four reprimands allowed in a season before they are hit with a 10-place grid penalty in the fifth.

These reprimands can be issued for both sporting offences, like pit-lane infringements, and non-sporting offences, such as Sebastian Vettel's 'Same Love' t-shirt worn during the Hungarian GP national anthem ceremony in 2021.

Time penalties

Time penalties, the most common consequence for on-track infractions, come in two ways: served penalties or post-race time penalties.

Served penalties is when a driver pits but their pit crew can't work on the car until the penalty time (usually five or ten seconds) elapses.

Post-race time penalties, on the other hand, are added directly to a driver's finishing time after the race. This applies if a driver doesn't pit after receiving the penalty.

Drive-through & stop-and-go penalties

Stewards can also dish out a drive-through penalty or a stop-and-go penalty, which cost drivers valuable time.

A drive-through penalty requires the driver to enter the pit-lane at the permitted speed, without stopping for service, and then rejoin the race - all within two laps. If the penalty is assigned after the race, they get 20 seconds to their race time.

Fernando Alonso was hit with a post-race drive-through penalty for 'potentially dangerous' driving during the 2024 Australian GP.

A stop-and-go, on the other hand, is when a driver is forced to enter the pits, wait for a full 10 seconds without any work being done on the car - not even changing tyres - then rejoin the race.

If the penalty comes in the final three laps, 30 seconds are added to the driver’s finishing time instead.

Grid penalties

Grid penalties are a pre-race punishment that forces drivers to start lower than their qualifying position. This often happens when drivers exceed their allowed number of engine component changes.

However, grid penalties can also be issued for on-track offences in some cases. For example, Daniel Ricciardo was hit with three-place grid penalty for the 2024 Miami Sprint race after the stewards deemed he breached the Safety Car regulations during the Chinese GP.

The Australian initially got a 10-second penalty for passing Nico Hulkenberg under safety car conditions, but since he retired from the race, a three-place grid penalty was imposed instead, as well as two penalty points on his Super Licence.

Disqualification

The harshest penalty a driver can receive during a race is disqualification. This completely removes them from the results, regardless of their finishing position. It's usually reserved for very dangerous driving offences or failing post-race technical inspections.

Last season, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the United States Grand Prix in Austin, losing their respective P2 and P6 finishes after a post-race check.

The check found the skid blocks on the Mercedes and Ferrari to be excessively worn out, meaning they did not conform to F1's Technical Regulations regarding planks.

Suspension

The most severe penalty, reserved for the most egregious offences, is a race suspension. This effectively bans the driver from competing for a set number of races, typically handed down for dangerous driving or a flagrant disregard for the rules.

However, such penalties are rare - only six drivers have been suspended in the last 40 years, with Romain Grosjean being the most recent case after he caused several crashes in the 2012 season.

How do F1 drivers get banned?

F1 has used a penalty point system since 2014 that acts as a long-term deterrent for reckless driving.

Drivers receive penalty points for various offences. These points accumulate on their FIA Super Licence for 12 months and exceeding 12 points triggers an automatic one-race ban.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is currently walking a tightrope with 10 points already on his licence - just two away from becoming the first driver to be banned under this system since its inception.

The Danish driver's penalty points are a chronicle of a turbulent season. It started with a costly collision with Alexander Albon in Saudi Arabia (three points), followed by another clash with Yuki Tsunoda in China (two points).

His aggressive driving continued in Miami, where he racked up three points for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the Sprint race, and two more points for a collision with Logan Sargeant in the main event.

With 18 races remaining in the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Magnussen to keep his nose clean.

