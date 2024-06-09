'DANGEROUS' F1 rule change slammed by champion

The latest unveiling of the 2026 regulations have had plenty of people talking, including drivers and former champions.

The FIA revealed what 2026 cars may look like last week, with a smaller, sleeker design expected to improve racing, and a revolutionary new idea for power units helping to decrease the impact the sport has on the environment.

Formula 1's last set of major regulation changes came in 2022, which after being delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, introduced a raft of aerodynamic alternations.

Red Bull interpreted these new rules the best to produce the quickest car, including 2023's RB19, statistically the most dominant car in F1 history.

Is there a problem with F1's 2026 regulations?

Whilst the benefits of the 2026 rules include smaller cars and 100% sustainable fuel, pundits and teams have already begun pointing out issues with the changes.

Jacques Villeneuve, who is appearing as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 at the Canadian Grand Prix (his home race), was one to point out a flaw.

“I don’t understand," he told Sky Sports F1. "If you go to 100% fuel, sustainable sorry, why do you still need a hybrid?

"What’s the reason behind the hybrid if you go to 100% sustainable [fuel]? There’s no reason for it.

The 2026 engine will see an even split between internal combustion and electric power, and an almost 300% increase in the latter, as well as the removal of the MGU-H.

Villeneuve, who won his F1 title with Williams in 1997, also pointed out a potential safety issue which could arise from the new regulations.

“We risk having cars that slow down halfway down the straight to recharge the battery. That’s wrong.

"That’s definitely wrong, because when you get the DRS, you go faster, you know what’s happening. If suddenly the car in front of you starts slowing down, that’s dangerous.”

