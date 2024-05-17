F1 racing is back! When and where is this weekend's grand prix?

Despite Red Bull and Max Verstappen's early dominance in the 2024 season, after six races we've had two surprise winners - can we have another this weekend?

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed his third win in the third race of the year at the Australian GP, just two weeks after undergoing surgery in Saudi Arabia, then Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 victory for McLaren in the sixth round in Miami - but where does the F1 roadshow take us this weekend.

When is the next F1 race?

With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to Imola at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the seventh round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

This historic track returns to the calendar after last year's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix was called off due to severe flooding in the region.

The race weekend takes place from May 17-19, with the race starting at 3pm local time on Sunday.

Emilia-Romagna GP circuit information

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit holds a significant place in F1 history, though forever tainted by the tragic events of 1994.

That weekend witnessed the Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna and rookie driver Roland Ratzenberger lose their lives in separate crashes.

This traumatic event had a profound impact, prompting widespread safety improvements across the sport.

Imola itself underwent significant changes, with the addition of several chicanes to slow down the previously high-speed layout.

Despite the somber past, Imola remains a challenging and respected circuit. It first hosted an F1 world championship in 1980 as a replacement for Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

From 1981 to 2006, the track hosted 26 more races under the famous 'San Marino' title. After a hiatus, Imola returned in 2020 as the venue for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The current configuration demands 63 laps around the 4.909km circuit, for a total race distance exceeding 309km.

Lewis Hamilton holds the current lap record, set in 2020 at an impressive 1 minute and 15.484 seconds.

