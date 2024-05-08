Lewis Hamilton stuns at Met Gala with brilliant meaningful outfit
Lewis Hamilton impressed fans from fashion and Formula 1 with a poignant outfit at the 2024 Met Gala in New York.
The seven-time F1 world champion was making his fifth appearance at the annual event, just a day on from his P6 finish at the Miami Grand Prix.
Hamilton has made no secret of his interests outside of F1, often entering the paddock in an array of striking outfits.
The future Ferrari driver again looked to highlight inequality with his outfit, and drew inspiration from Black history.
Hamilton inspired by triumph over adversity
Whether celebrities are loyal to it or not, the Met Gala always has a theme, and this year's was 'Garden of Time'.
Hamilton was one of the notable names who hit the mark, as he stunned onlookers in an all-black Burberry ensemble inspired by Britain's first Black gardener, John Ystumllym.
Sir Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ewSf6LWk1D— deni (@fiagirly) May 7, 2024
"I did a lot of research and I came across this 18th-century gardener that through slavery times came over from Africa to Wales, and became the first Black gardener in Wales," explained Hamilton.
"So through adversity, he really triumphed, and that's where the inspiration comes from."
He explained that the thorns featured along the neckline draw on the pain experienced during the slave trade.
Embroidered on the lining inside, there is a quote from Black poet Alex Wharton's 'The Gardener'.
Burberry chief creative officer, Daniel Lee, added that the coat was embroidered with periwinkle that symbolise endurance, yucca for eternity and protecting restless spirits, daffodils representing hardiness and cedar branches that signal everlasting life.
