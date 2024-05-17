Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has revealed who he would like to see replace him at Mercedes.

The 39-year-old stunned the Formula 1 world back in February of this year, announcing that he was calling time on an incredibly successful spell at the Brackley-based outfit to join fierce rivals Ferrari from next season.

Since joining Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton has racked up seven world titles, and created history by smashing the record for the most race wins.

The last of his 103 victories, however, came back in late 2021, with the Brit struggling to keep up with the dominant Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The former McLaren driver hasn't been shy in sharing his frustrations this season, with his team sitting fourth in the constructors' standings after six races.

Hamilton - for so long a regular feature of the F1 podium, has finished in the top three just twice in 2024, while team-mate George Russell's has only managed to secure a season-best result of fourth.

Speculation over who will be Hamilton's successor has been mounting in recent weeks, with suggestions that Verstappen may be interested in a shock switch, but Hamilton has now revealed he would like to see young starlet Andrea Kimi Antonelli be given the opportunity.

The 17-year-old is already on the books at Mercedes in his role as a junior team driver, and speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton has given the Italian a vote of confidence.

Lewis Hamilton says he would “probably take on Kimi [Antonelli]” as his replacement at Mercedes for 2025 if it was his decision #F1 pic.twitter.com/4Z55VhfODH — Lewis Larkam (@Lewis_Larkam) May 16, 2024

