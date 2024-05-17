close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has revealed who he would like to see replace him at Mercedes.

The 39-year-old stunned the Formula 1 world back in February of this year, announcing that he was calling time on an incredibly successful spell at the Brackley-based outfit to join fierce rivals Ferrari from next season.

READ MORE: What will the weather be like at Imola for this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP?

Since joining Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton has racked up seven world titles, and created history by smashing the record for the most race wins.

The last of his 103 victories, however, came back in late 2021, with the Brit struggling to keep up with the dominant Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

The former McLaren driver hasn't been shy in sharing his frustrations this season, with his team sitting fourth in the constructors' standings after six races.

Hamilton - for so long a regular feature of the F1 podium, has finished in the top three just twice in 2024, while team-mate George Russell's has only managed to secure a season-best result of fourth.

Speculation over who will be Hamilton's successor has been mounting in recent weeks, with suggestions that Verstappen may be interested in a shock switch, but Hamilton has now revealed he would like to see young starlet Andrea Kimi Antonelli be given the opportunity.

The 17-year-old is already on the books at Mercedes in his role as a junior team driver, and speaking ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton has given the Italian a vote of confidence.

READ MORE: Albon commits future to F1 team by signing MULTI-MILLION Dollar deal

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Max Verstappen George Russell
Former Hamilton trainer Cullen teases future project with 'true purpose' post
Latest F1 News

Former Hamilton trainer Cullen teases future project with 'true purpose' post

  • Yesterday 18:00
Newey to Ferrari rumors INTENSIFY after designer replies to Hamilton praise
Lewis Hamilton

Newey to Ferrari rumors INTENSIFY after designer replies to Hamilton praise

  • May 15, 2024 01:00

Latest News

Fernando Alonso

F1 star criticises 'strange' FIA calls after controversial Hamilton incident

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen branded 'not normal' by mesmerized former F1 star

  • Today 05:00
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 Practice - How to watch the Friday sessions

  • Today 04:00
Adrian Newey

Newey admits 'terminal fallout' with team boss led to exit

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

How an F1 legend almost tore his team 'apart' because the car was too slow

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton drops surprise name when asked who should replace him at Mercedes

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x