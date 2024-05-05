close global

Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP

Eye-watering price tags on food at the Miami Grand Prix have sparked outrage amongst F1 fans.

Formula 1 isn't exactly known for being a budget-friendly experience.

Tickets can be very pricey, travel and accommodation add up for international fans, and once you're inside the circuit, merchandise rarely comes cheap.

The cost, of course, varies depending on the location, but for most fans, a weekend at the track is a significant investment.

Miami, for instance, which is hosting its third Grand Prix since its debut in 2022, seems to have taken things to a whole new - and frankly, outrageous - level.

Sure, the Floridian city thrives on a certain level of extravagance, but for many race-goers, the extravagance went a bit too far when it came to the cost of food at the Hard Rock Beach Club.

Images of the menu quickly went viral, leaving fans utterly baffled by the eye-watering price tags.

Now let's take a look at what had fans reaching for their wallets (and perhaps their phones to document the absurdity).

Miami hosts its third Grand Prix since its debut in 2022
Miami is one of the three races held in the United States

Food prices at Miami GP

Under the heading 'Chilled Bites,' the options ranged from $170 for 'Maine lobster rolls' to a jaw-dropping $280 for 'U-5 chilled prawn'.

Even a simple 'fruit refresher' came in at a cool $190. And if you want to add an ounce of caviar to any of these chilled selections, you will pay an extra $400.

The 'Warmed Bites' section wasn't much kinder to wallets. While a steamed bun could be had for $120, the 'F1 Platter' would set you back a staggering $290.

This platter, according to the menu, includes A1A sliders, secret sauce, a ribeye quesadilla, chipotle sauce, crispy chicken tenders, and honey mustard.

