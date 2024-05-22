close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

Speculation over the future of Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey continues to rumble on, and now his manager has provided an update on the latest developments.

In one of Formula 1's biggest stories of the year to date, Newey announced his decision to step down from his role at the reigning constructors' champions in early 2025 to embark on a new challenge.

READ MORE: Imola GP attendee reignites new F1 race rumors

The Brit's departure will bring an end to a highly successful partnership with Red Bull, during which time he has helped deliver 13 titles over two dominant spells.

Ferrari have emerged as the favourites to sign the 65-year-old, which would see him join up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants, a prospect the current Mercedes star would relish.

However, speaking on the Formula for Success Podcast, Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan, has shot down claims that any deal has been agreed, admitting that all options were still being considered - including the possibility of his close friend leaving F1 altogether.

"Speaking as someone who should know, and I’m not giving any information away, other than that I can tell you, at no stage, is this kind of discussion [on Newey joining a specific team] happening," said the former F1 team boss.

"There will be ongoing talks, because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do.

"I would have said that equally alongside all of those potential teams that we’re talking about, the fifth team he should be talking about is himself and [wife] Amanda.

"I’ve got no idea, and let it be very clear, it should be Adrian’s decision - so it should be.

"But there is no inclination to go in any particular way, and we are looking at the opportunities and letting people come and talk to us.

READ MORE: F1 legend Vettel makes RETURN in wholesome moment

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Adrian Newey Eddie Jordan
Hamilton-Newey link-up in JEOPARDY as rival F1 team swoops for design guru
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton-Newey link-up in JEOPARDY as rival F1 team swoops for design guru

  • Yesterday 15:00
Newey Ferrari contract 'signed'
Adrian Newey

Newey Ferrari contract 'signed'

  • May 18, 2024 01:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 race winner reveals whether he'd return to Mercedes as a 'stop-gap' option

  • 8 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Newey manager reveals 'on-going talks' amid Ferrari links

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton surprises F1 rivals with hilarious 'sound guy' prank

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Speculation

Sainz alternative named as Audi assess options for 2025 F1 seat

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Off The Track

$445 million FORTUNE sees Hamilton rocket up UK rich list

  • Today 01:00
F1 News & Gossip

Iconic European track at 'risk' of being AXED as F1 interest in the US swells

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x