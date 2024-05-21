Hamilton-Newey link-up in JEOPARDY as rival F1 team swoops for design guru

Despite reports connecting Adrian Newey to Ferrari he could snub the team in favour of their rivals.

Newey will leave Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, after negotiating an early release from this contract.

Since the team announced his departure there has been a wave of speculation regarding his next destination, with Newey tipped to join Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton further fuelled these rumours at the Miami Grand Prix, where he expressed his desire to see Newey at Ferrari in 2025.

Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Could we see Newey team up with Hamilton at Ferrari?

Could Newey be looking for a role outside of Ferrari?

In the following weeks rumours have escalated, with Newey confirming his move to a new F1 team in an interview with his manager, Eddie Jordan.

Furthermore, sources in Italy suggest Newey has already signed a contract with the Scuderia for 2025, according to the Mail Sport.

Some remain less convinced Newey will join Ferrari, with journalist and former team chief, Peter Windsor, favouring another team.

"That was the new Lando Norris. He's super competitive now, and he's going to win more grands prix, absolutely no doubt," Windsor said on his YouTube recap of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

"The way he's driving. The way McLaren are going as well. Just brilliant.

Could Adrian Newey join a resurgent McLaren?

"Imagine if Adrian Newey goes to McLaren as well. A lot of people saying over the weekend that he's a shoo-in to go to Ferrari, but he could go to McLaren.

“ It all adds up - [former chief Red Bull engineer] Rob Marshall is there, big mates with [team principal] Zak Brown, [former colleague and engineer] Pete Prod [Peter Prodromou].

"Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri [are] not a bad team of drivers at all! Very near Adrian's home in the UK. Easy life - go racing historic cars with Zak as well - it would be fun."

