Newey Ferrari contract 'signed'

Adrian Newey has already 'signed' a contract with Ferrari to team up with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, according to reports in the UK.

It was recently announced that design guru Newey would leave Red Bull, ending 18 years of association that have so far yielded 13 world championships.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen NIGHTMARE sees Ferrari dominate

Despite being contracted until the end of 2025, the engineer negotiated an early release that will allow him to leave the team at the beginning of the year.

Newey is also free to join a rival F1 team if he wishes, and reports during Friday confirmed that Newey will be teaming up with compatriot Hamilton in Maranello.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025
Could Adrian Newey move to Ferrari?

Will Newey join Ferrari?

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with the British champion previously expressing his desire to see Newey join the team.

Reports on Friday confirmed that Hamilton seems to have got his wish.

Sources reveal Newey has signed a contract with Ferrari

Initially, Mail Sport reported that Newey has already signed a contract with Ferrari and now that news has been confirmed by sources around the paddock.

Another senior figure in the sport suggested that if the ink wasn’t already dry that it soon would be.

Newey to Ferrari is all but done and that can only be good news for the Tifosi.

READ MORE: Ferrari boss explains how Hamilton and Leclerc's relationship has CHANGED

