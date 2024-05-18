Newey Ferrari contract 'signed'
Adrian Newey has already 'signed' a contract with Ferrari to team up with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, according to reports in the UK.
It was recently announced that design guru Newey would leave Red Bull, ending 18 years of association that have so far yielded 13 world championships.
Despite being contracted until the end of 2025, the engineer negotiated an early release that will allow him to leave the team at the beginning of the year.
Newey is also free to join a rival F1 team if he wishes, and reports during Friday confirmed that Newey will be teaming up with compatriot Hamilton in Maranello.
Will Newey join Ferrari?
Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with the British champion previously expressing his desire to see Newey join the team.
Reports on Friday confirmed that Hamilton seems to have got his wish.
Initially, Mail Sport reported that Newey has already signed a contract with Ferrari and now that news has been confirmed by sources around the paddock.
Another senior figure in the sport suggested that if the ink wasn’t already dry that it soon would be.
Newey to Ferrari is all but done and that can only be good news for the Tifosi.
