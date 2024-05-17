F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen marred by uncharacteristic MISTAKES

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the pile during Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice, with Max Verstappen making a series of uncharacteristic errors.

Mercedes' George Russell stormed to the front with a second-place practice finish, while Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three in an incident-hit first practice session.

Verstappen seemed uncomfortable at Turns 11 and 12 throughout the session, dramatically running off into the gravel twice at the end of the session, and ruining his chances of topping FP1.

A red flag came out after just 20 minutes, with the Williams of Alexander Albon experiencing a bizarre fault with the car shutting down, sending the Thai driver onto the grass and halting the session.

Oliver Bearman also made his FP1 debut with Haas, his first F1 appearance since his impressive outing with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabia GP.

F1 FP1 Results: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Imola.

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:16.990sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.104sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.130sec

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.243sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.250sec

6. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.398sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.418sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.612sec

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.817sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.877sec

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.915sec

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.082sec

13. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1.152sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.622sec

15. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.677sec

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.837sec

17. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.139sec

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.911sec

19. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +3.060sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +4.069sec



