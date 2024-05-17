Newey linked with STUNNING return to former team after F1 star's comments

Alex Albon has hinted at a sensational return for Adrian Newey at Williams after his departure from Red Bull.

The legendary engineer confirmed his exit from the Milton Keynes-based squad ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with the 65-year-old due to leave after the first quarter of 2025.

READ MORE: Fans left BAFFLED by brief FIA and F1 joint statement

Newey has designed title-winning cars for Williams and McLaren, as well as building the cars that have won Red Bull’s seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles in what has been an incredible career.

Newey will no doubt be on the radar of several teams across the paddock, with Ferrari and Aston Martin expressing their interest in the Brit.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Alex Albon has hinted at a return for Newey at Williams

Albon: Door always open for Newey at Williams

The chief designer has however hinted at the possibility of retirement, but speaking with the media in Miami, Albon said that the ‘door will always be open’ for Newey to make a return to Williams.

“I can only speak about my relationship with Adrian, what I’ve been through, very nice person,” Albon told media in Miami. “I think everyone who knows him, very humble, very open-minded. Got on very well with him.

“I think it will be interesting to see his next move. I’m sure every team is chasing him down to try and get hold of him.

“But whatever he chooses, if it’s retirement or racing, I wish him all the best. And obviously, our door is always open as well.”

READ MORE: Norris hit with HUGE $70,000 bill after stunning Miami win

Related