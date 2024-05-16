close global

F1 star Ricciardo INJURED in strange Miami incident

The Miami Grand Prix weekend was eventful in more ways than one for Daniel Ricciardo.

With speculation mounting over his future in Formula 1 given a series of disappointing performances in the build-up to the event in Florida, the Australian was under huge pressure to deliver points for RB.

An outstanding drive in Saturday's sprint race saw the eight-time grands prix winner secure fourth spot, and with it earn his first points of a frustrating season.

Unfortunately, he couldn't follow that performance up in Sunday's race, finishing 15th having started from the back of the grid.

The pressure has now been ramped up once more ahead of this weekend's Emiglia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, as he looks to close the gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who currently sits inside the top 10 in the drivers' standings.

Now, footage has emerged on the 34-year-old's Youtube channel showing he also suffered a bizarre injury at the Hard Rock Stadium while preparing to exit the paddock.

The former Red Bull star appeared to experience some difficulty as he attempted to put his gloves on in the cockpit, inadvertently striking himself on the nose, prompting a pained response from the RB driver.

The video documents some of the off-track highlights from the weekend, as he spent some time playing American football in the home of the Miami Dolphins.

