close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place after Lando Norris' heroics last time in Miami.

The 2024 F1 season is well underway, and while McLaren came out on top in the previous Grand Prix, Red Bull have very much been the team to beat once again.

READ MORE: Ferrari RAID Mercedes again as key members join Italian team

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen leads the way in the Drivers' standings this season, 33 points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is in second.

Four wins from six races have given Red Bull a huge lead in the Constructors' Championship, as they're currently on 239 points to Ferrari's 187 - who sit in second place.

McLaren are currently third with almost twice as many points as Mercedes, who are fourth in the standings.

When is the next race?

For the first time this season, F1 will head to Europe, as the iconic Imola circuit plays host to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Imola in Italy will host round seven of the 2024 F1 season.

Set to take place from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, the seventh round of the 2024 F1 season will present McLaren with their first opportunity to pile some pressure on Red Bull after their strong showing in Florida.

F1 fans in the United States will be able to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP race from 9am ET, 8am CT, and 7am PT on Sunday May 19.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule?

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date
Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2
Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9
Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24
Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7
Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21
Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5
Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19
Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26
Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9
Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23
Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30
British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7
Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21
Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28
Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25
Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1
Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15
Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22
United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20
Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27
Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3
Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23
Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1
Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

READ MORE: US F1 chief heralds Verstappen as 'one of the best ever'

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Mercedes Max Verstappen McLaren Sergio Perez
F1 Results Today: Norris STUNS Verstappen at Miami Grand Prix for historic victory
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Norris STUNS Verstappen at Miami Grand Prix for historic victory

  • May 5, 2024 23:49
F1 boss compares Miami experience to HISTORIC race
Miami Grand Prix

F1 boss compares Miami experience to HISTORIC race

  • May 5, 2024 03:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Newey to Ferrari rumors INTENSIFY after designer replies to Hamilton praise

  • 1 minute ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

What will the weather be like at Imola for this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP?

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner speaks on Newey rift rumors after F1 designer's Red Bull exit

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Schumacher makes SHOCK F1 return with 'private test'

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Norris reveals which F1 star he used to have a poster of in his wall

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x