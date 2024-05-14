F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place after Lando Norris' heroics last time in Miami.

The 2024 F1 season is well underway, and while McLaren came out on top in the previous Grand Prix, Red Bull have very much been the team to beat once again.

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen leads the way in the Drivers' standings this season, 33 points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is in second.

Four wins from six races have given Red Bull a huge lead in the Constructors' Championship, as they're currently on 239 points to Ferrari's 187 - who sit in second place.

McLaren are currently third with almost twice as many points as Mercedes, who are fourth in the standings.

When is the next race?

For the first time this season, F1 will head to Europe, as the iconic Imola circuit plays host to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Imola in Italy will host round seven of the 2024 F1 season.

Set to take place from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, the seventh round of the 2024 F1 season will present McLaren with their first opportunity to pile some pressure on Red Bull after their strong showing in Florida.

F1 fans in the United States will be able to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP race from 9am ET, 8am CT, and 7am PT on Sunday May 19.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule?

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9 Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24 Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7 Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21 Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5 Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19 Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26 Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9 Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23 Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30 British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7 Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28 Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25 Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1 Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15 Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22 United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20 Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27 Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23 Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

