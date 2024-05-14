F1 schedule for 2024 - When is the next US Grand Prix after Miami?
Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place after Lando Norris' heroics last time in Miami.
The 2024 F1 season is well underway, and while McLaren came out on top in the previous Grand Prix, Red Bull have very much been the team to beat once again.
Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen leads the way in the Drivers' standings this season, 33 points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is in second.
Four wins from six races have given Red Bull a huge lead in the Constructors' Championship, as they're currently on 239 points to Ferrari's 187 - who sit in second place.
McLaren are currently third with almost twice as many points as Mercedes, who are fourth in the standings.
When is the next race?
For the first time this season, F1 will head to Europe, as the iconic Imola circuit plays host to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Set to take place from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, the seventh round of the 2024 F1 season will present McLaren with their first opportunity to pile some pressure on Red Bull after their strong showing in Florida.
F1 fans in the United States will be able to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP race from 9am ET, 8am CT, and 7am PT on Sunday May 19.
What is the 2024 F1 schedule?
Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Bahrain GP
|Bahrain International Circuit
|Saturday, March 2
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 9
|Australian GP
|Albert Park
|Sunday, March 24
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka Circuit
|Sunday, April 7
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, April 21
|Miami GP
|Miami International Autodrome
|Sunday, May 5
|Emilia Romagna GP
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|Sunday, May 19
|Monaco GP
|Circuit de Monaco
|Sunday, May 26
|Canadian GP
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
|Sunday, June 9
|Spanish GP
|Circuit de Catalunya
|Sunday, June 23
|Austrian GP
|Red Bull Ring
|Sunday, June 30
|British GP
|Silverstone Circuit
|Sunday, July 7
|Hungarian GP
|Hungaroring
|Sunday, July 21
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Sunday, July 28
|Dutch GP
|Circuit Zandvoort
|Sunday, August 25
|Italian GP
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Sunday, September 1
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku City Circuit
|Sunday, September 15
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|Sunday, September 22
|United States GP
|Circuit of the Americas
|Sunday, October 20
|Mexican GP
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Sunday, October 27
|Brazilian GP
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos
|Sunday, November 3
|Las Vegas GP
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|Saturday, November 23
|Qatar GP
|Losail International Circuit
|Sunday, December 1
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina Circuit
|Sunday, December 8
