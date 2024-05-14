US F1 chief heralds Verstappen as 'one of the best ever'

A F1 team boss has made a bold claim about Max Verstappen’s world titles.

Verstappen has been a dominant force in Formula 1 since winning his first world title back in 2021.

Bar a brief challenge from Charles Leclerc in 2022, the Dutch driver has stamped his authority over the sport, and is now a three-time world champion.

Similarly, this season Verstappen has left the rest of the field in his wake, and looks likely join Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four world titles.

Max Verstappen celebrates his 2024 Bahrain GP victory

Can anyone take the fight to Max Verstappen?

Can anyone take the fight to Red Bull?

However, 2024 has offered a glimmer of hope with two non-Red Bull winners already.

Carlos Sainz claimed an impressive victory at the Australian Grand Prix after a brake failure forced Verstappen to retire.

In addition, Lando Norris claimed a stunning win in Miami, holding off Verstappen following a safety car restart, and pulling out a gap of 7.6 seconds to the champion.

In a recent interview on the F1 Beyond the Grid podcast, McLaren CEO discussed Verstappen’s career, and made a bold claim about his championships.

“I don't think you're going to win without a star driver. It starts with the car. I always get asked whether it's about the car or the driver,” Brown said.

Zak Brown doubts Verstappen's championships would have come without Red Bull

“It's both. At the moment I think six or seven drivers on the grid would become world champions in Red Bull.

“And as great as Max Verstappen is, he is one of the best drivers ever, I don't think Max would win a title in any other car.”

“What Max Verstappen is currently doing is very special. Also look at the difference with his teammate Sergio Pérez, who is also an excellent driver.

“But then look at what happens between places two and five. One day we are in P2, the next day we are P5. It's very dynamic.

“The cars are so close together that the drivers really make the difference. So you need a good car and a good driver.”

