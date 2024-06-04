Verstappen warned of 'tough race' by team chief
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has been discussing Max Verstappen's chances at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
The three-time world champion finished an unusually low sixth at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out, struggling to match the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in his RB20.
Verstappen's struggles on the streets of Monte Carlo come at a time the Dutchman is facing increasing competition from his F1 rivals.
After dominating the 2023 season with 19 grand prix victories out of a possible 22, two victories have already evaded him so far in 2024, with Lando Norris beating him to victory in Miami, and Charles Leclerc winning last time out in Monaco
Can Max Verstappen win the Canadian GP?
After Verstappen's struggles in Monaco, namely with kerbs and the bumpy nature of the circuit, Red Bull have no doubt been working hard to identify how they can avoid similar issues in Canada this weekend.
However, Red Bull boss Marko has warned that the team and three-time world champion could still face a difficult weekend, even if they get to the bottom of their issues.
"We are optimistic - I think we will find out on our own why the simulator data is incorrect,” Marko wrote in a speedweek.com column. "But Montreal can still be tough for us.”
Verstappen took the victory at last year's Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished sixth on that occasion.
