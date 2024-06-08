Verstappen offers cryptic Red Bull update after Perez contract renewal

Max Verstappen has clarified his F1 future with his reaction to the news that Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract has been extended.

It was announced this week that the Mexican driver would stay with the Milton Keynes outfit until 2026 after penning a fresh two-year deal.

READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN

The news came as a surprise to many, with Perez's poor form - including a Q1 exit in Monaco - starting to become detrimental to the team's title chances.

However, the decision does give Red Bull some stability in a year where they have been unsteady off the track, with the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner and exit of Adrian Newey.

Sergio Perez has signed a new two-year contract with Red Bull

Christian Horner has kept faith with Sergio Perez

Verstappen happy with Red Bull's decision

There have also been doubts cast on Max Verstappen's future, with theories of the three-time world champion taking a sabbatical touted by pundits and drivers alike.

However, the Dutch ace's reaction to his team-mate of three years' new contract appears to put that talk to bed.

“It’s great news that Checo has signed with the team until 2026 and I am glad to be able to continue with the successful partnership that we have created over the past few years,” Verstappen said.

READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons

Max Verstappen has won three titles with Red Bull

“We achieved a record-breaking season last year and the team is very strong, so we are looking forward to building on this success into the next two years as well.”

Red Bull's 2023 car, the RB19, did indeed set many records, winning all but one race, an unmatched winning percentage for any season.

Despite driving one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history, Perez was only able to pick up two wins and nine podiums.

Perhaps that level of performance benefits Red Bull. It does not pose much of a challenge to Verstappen, but as the pack closes, Perez's form could expose issues within the Red Bull pipeline.

READ MORE: How Ocon's Alpine exit could impact ANDRETTI F1 entry

Related