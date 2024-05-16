Norris hit with HUGE $70,000 bill after stunning Miami win

Lando Norris is continuing to revel in his triumph at the Miami Grand Prix, but the McLaren star has admitted his historic win has come at a cost.

The 24-year-old pulled off one of the biggest Formula 1 shocks in recent memory at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, claiming his maiden victory in the sport on his 110th attempt, as he raced clear of championship leader Max Verstappen to take the chequered flag.

In doing so, the Brit also delivered McLaren's first race victory since Daniel Ricciardo collected maximum points back in 2021 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Norris was a popular winner on the day, with his success well-received across the paddock, and he is now targeting another spot on top of the podium in Imola this weekend.

Even if he manages to get his hands on a second-straight winners' trophy, Norris has revealed that he won't be allowed to keep it.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he revealed he was forced to dip into his own pockets to purchase a replica of his Miami silverware, with the team keeping hold of the original.

He said: “You know what the worst thing is? Team McLaren have always, always, always received every trophy. They always get the original.

"I don't even get this one. I have to buy a replica, and I'm not even going to tell you how much it cost me."

Norris continued to deny the cost of the trophy, until host Greg James guessed £50,000, to which the F1 star replied: "I didn't say yes..."

James later revealed that Norris had told him it cost £55,000.

