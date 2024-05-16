Norris hit with HUGE $70,000 bill after stunning Miami win
Norris hit with HUGE $70,000 bill after stunning Miami win
Lando Norris is continuing to revel in his triumph at the Miami Grand Prix, but the McLaren star has admitted his historic win has come at a cost.
The 24-year-old pulled off one of the biggest Formula 1 shocks in recent memory at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, claiming his maiden victory in the sport on his 110th attempt, as he raced clear of championship leader Max Verstappen to take the chequered flag.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer reveals how star dominates team-mates
In doing so, the Brit also delivered McLaren's first race victory since Daniel Ricciardo collected maximum points back in 2021 at the Italian Grand Prix.
Norris was a popular winner on the day, with his success well-received across the paddock, and he is now targeting another spot on top of the podium in Imola this weekend.
Even if he manages to get his hands on a second-straight winners' trophy, Norris has revealed that he won't be allowed to keep it.
Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he revealed he was forced to dip into his own pockets to purchase a replica of his Miami silverware, with the team keeping hold of the original.
He said: “You know what the worst thing is? Team McLaren have always, always, always received every trophy. They always get the original.
"I don't even get this one. I have to buy a replica, and I'm not even going to tell you how much it cost me."
Norris continued to deny the cost of the trophy, until host Greg James guessed £50,000, to which the F1 star replied: "I didn't say yes..."
James later revealed that Norris had told him it cost £55,000.
READ MORE: Albon commits future to F1 team by signing MULTI-MILLION Dollar deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes boss reveals Imola target with key UPGRADES expected
- 8 minutes ago
Newey opens up on whether he'll return to F1 after shock Red Bull exit
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull summon Verstappen to HQ ahead of crucial Imola weekend
- 2 uur geleden
Fans left BAFFLED by brief FIA and F1 joint statement
- 3 uur geleden
Norris hit with HUGE $70,000 bill after stunning Miami win
- Yesterday 20:00
Audi boss issues WARNING to future F1 rivals with 'forefront' vow
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul