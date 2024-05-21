Verstappen rival puts Red Bull on notice: 'We're just getting started'

Lando Norris has issued a warning to his Formula 1 rivals following his stunning maiden win in Miami.

The Brit produced a phenomenal drive, capitalising on a timely safety car intervention, to romp clear of Max Verstappen at the Hard Rock Stadium and spark wild celebrations in the McLaren garage.

It was to be the highlight of what has already been an impressive campaign for the 24-year-old, during which he has already featured on the podium twice - in Australia and China.

Norris is aiming to close the gap to Red Bull's Verstappen

Oscar Piastri and Norris have impressed for McLaren this season

After admitting that his triumph was 'a long time coming', Norris has set his sights on making winning a habit as he looks to consistently challenge Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

'I haven't stopped smiling'

In a story posted on his Instagram account, Norris reflected on an 'insane couple of days', but warned the rest of the grid that his journey to the top of F1 was 'just getting started'.

”Genuinely had the most insane couple days of my life," he wrote.

“Still don’t know what to say, but this was a dream since I was a kid. I literally haven’t stopped smiling since lap 33.

“The support from all my team, the McLaren papaya fans, other drivers and so so many more, I’ve appreciated every single little bit of it. Love you all.

“And after all of this…we’re just getting started.”

