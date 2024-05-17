Mercedes boss reveals Imola target with key UPGRADES expected

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made a big prediction ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

It has been a disappointing few seasons for the Brackley-based outfit, and their form in 2024 hasn't instilled much confidence that they can turn their fortunes around given that they currently occupy fourth spot in the constructors' standings behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - who will make the switch to Ferrari next season - has already shared his frustrations with the team's performances as he searches for his first race win since December 2021.

The 39-year-old has struggled to challenge at the top of the grid this season, claiming just 27 points over the opening six races.

Team-mate George Russell has fared slightly better, but has yet to make an appearance on the podium, with two fourth-placed finishes his best results so far.

However, ahead of the race in Imola, Wolff has provided hope for his beleaguered drivers, hinting that a new set of updates could be the first step in closing the gap to the leading pack.

As reported in The Mirror, the Austrian said: “The first six races have not been straightforward, but we have built a clear understanding of where we need to improve and shaped a clear path forward to tackle that.

"It will be several races before we see this bear fruit, but everyone is working hard to bring them as soon as is possible. In the meantime, we will be looking to maximise the package we have.

"We are bringing some more updates to Imola and hopefully they push us in the right direction."

