Hamilton hints at sensational Newey arrival at Ferrari

Adrian Newey has been linked with some of Red Bull’s fiercest rivals for the 2025 season.

It comes after the news that the legendary engineer will leave the Milton Keynes-based squad due to the situation surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The 65-year-old has been with the team since 2006 and designed the cars that won Red Bull their seven drivers’ championships – four with Sebastian Vettel and three with Max Verstappen – and six constructors’ titles.

While his destination has not yet been confirmed, it has been reported that Newey will be allowed to leave the team at the end of the season, with Aston Martin having made an ambitious offer to bring him on board.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull

The engineer is unhappy with the Christian Horner situation

Hamilton hints at Newey Ferrari switch

Another rival he has been heavily linked with is Ferrari, which has come about following the sensational transfer of Lewis Hamilton to the Maranello squad from Mercedes as of next season.

Hamilton’s move has led to speculation that several key figures may join the seven-time world champion in making the switch to Ferrari and speaking at the Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton refused to rule out the possibility of the team making a move for Newey.

“I think my move has shown that anything’s possible and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so," he said.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

“Having worked within the team, I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody’s work.

“I know he’s a huge part of it, of course, but I know there’s so many engineers in the background that are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have and it’s not down to one person.

“So it’s not my decision. I’m competing against him this year at the moment, so I can’t really talk about next year so far just yet.”

