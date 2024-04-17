Driver suggests Newey tempted by 'enticing' offer from F1 rivals

Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey's future at Red Bull has been clouded in recent weeks by rumours of a switch to one of the world champions' F1 rivals.

Newey's design genius has been a cornerstone of success for multiple teams throughout F1 history.

From the dominant Williams cars of the 90s to the aerodynamic marvels that have propelled Red Bull to recent glory, Newey has racked up 12 constructors' championships, and played a pivotal role in the championship wins of legends such as Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, and Sebastian Vettel.

However, since the controversy surrounding team boss Christian Horner, a cloud of uncertainty has hung over the future of key personnel at Red Bull.

Whispers of high-profile departures have swirled in the paddock, with Newey's name at the forefront. But are these rumours simply paddock gossip, or is there real fire behind the smoke?

Adrian Newey has worked alongside Christian Horner since 2006

Adrian Newey has been an integral part of the Red Bull team's success

Newey tempted by Aston Martin offer

Newey is the mastermind behind Red Bull's first hypercar project, the RB17, and, according to European Le Mans Series driver Richard Bradley, there could be projects 'outside of motorsport' that attract him to join Silverstone-based outfit Aston Martin, who have been rumoured to have made an offer for the Brit.

Speaking on the On Track GP podcast, Bradley said, "There's also a lot of projects which are – hearing on the grapevine and speaking to people involved in the industry – enticing Newey to the Aston Martin role in projects outside of motorsport and outside of Formula 1.

"I don’t think a rumour like that has come around for no reason, I think they probably have held preliminary talks."

It's worth mentioning that, if Newey departs, a period of gardening leave could see him sidelined for the 2025 season.

This would mean a return in 2026, a year when the sport undergoes a major regulations shift, with significant changes to both the engine and chassis.

