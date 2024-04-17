EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star could ‘move aside’ for potential replacement claims F1 legend

Aston Martin recently announced one half of their 2025 driver line-up, with Fernando Alonso extending his contract until 2026.

Alonso’s news now means that there are fewer opportunities for Carlos Sainz on the grid, who finds himself without a seat next season after Ferrari decided to sign Lewis Hamilton.

The Silverstone-based team would now have to displace their owner’s son, Lance Stroll, in order to make way for the Spanish driver, if they are considering a move.

Sainz has been connected to a variety of race seats, including Aston Martin, Sauber, Mercedes and even Red Bull, however he would face huge competition for the latter two teams.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans, former Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert revealed where he would like to see Sainz end up.

Whilst he acknowledged Red Bull may be a possibility, Herbert argued it was a ‘risk’ for Sainz to partner Max Verstappen.

“The one place I'd like it to happen…would be Aston Martin. I think that would be a very good fit personally, because I think that would be something that would really strengthen their driver line-up,” Herbert said.

“And I know that means Lance, having to move aside. But there is going to be that time where that next level needs to be met by both these drivers and Lance has had a bit of a struggle this year, a bit of a struggle last year as well. Is it time?

“Well, that decision can only be made by the team itself. But I think that would be a good fit. For me. I think the Aston Martin, early journey being up against Fernando Alonso, I think will be something that Carlos would do a very good job.

“Is there a risk there? Like I said about Max, but there's always going to be a risk, I suppose. But I think fundamentally, I think that would be the place that might give him the best opportunity to grow and become probably the leader of that team once Fernando decides his time is up,” Herbert added via Crypto Casino Ltd.

“So yeah, I'd probably say Aston would be the right fit for me. For him.”

