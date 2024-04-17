Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief over performance levels

Despite a strong start to the 2024 season, Ferrari's chief executive cautions that there's more work to be done ahead of the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

The opening races of this season have painted a picture of contrasting fortunes for Hamilton and his soon-to-be new team, Ferrari.

While the seven-time world champion finds himself languishing in ninth place in the drivers' standings, a far cry from the title fights he's accustomed to, his future team are experiencing a resurgence of form.

The Italian giants currently sit a comfortable second in the constructors' championship, just 21 points behind reigning champions Red Bull.

This marks a stark contrast to their performance in 2023, where they managed only a single podium finish through the first four races.

This year, however, Ferrari have secured a podium in every race thus far, even topping the podium with a one-two finish in Australia after Carlos Sainz's stunning win two weeks after appendix surgery.

But despite this, a recent warning issued by a high-ranking member of the team suggests they are not resting on their laurels.

Carlos Sainz secured Ferrari's first win of the season in Australia

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Ferrari chief sounds the alarm

While outwardly celebrating the team's strong start, Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna has issued a reminder that past performance is no guarantee of future success.

That's also a reminder to their future star, Hamilton, that replicating the Scuderia's current success in 2025 won't be a walk in the park.

"We started better than last year, but there is still work to be done and there always will be," Vigna told La Repubblica.

"The team only had one podium this time last year, as well as just one race win all season.

"The world of competition is like a person's life accelerated to the maximum - things can change quickly, going between good and bad. Stasis does not exist, everything flows quickly."

