close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

The saga surrounding Red Bull and Christian Horner could see a fresh update leading up to the Chinese Grand Prix, according to reports.

The situation has been ongoing since pre-season testing, when the team principal was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

READ MORE: Red Bull boss Horner beaten by F1 NEMESIS as new rich list unveiled

Horner denies all allegations against him and was cleared of any wrongdoing by Red Bull following an internal investigation.

However, the matter has continued to hang over the team after documents containing messages supposedly sent by Horner were leaked in Bahrain and has since resulted in several key personnel being linked with moves away from the team, including Helmut Marko, Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner has been fighting allegations against him
Horner denies all allegations against him

Horner's accuser due for questioning within days

Horner’s accuser has been suspended by Red Bull on full pay and has filed a compliant to Red Bull over the decision, as well as the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

Now, according to a report by The Sun, a new barrister has been appointed for the appeal and is due to speak with the employee within the next few days.

The Sun also report that the evidence that she brings could also see Horner summoned for questioning again.

A source from The Sun claimed: “No one wants this to drag on any longer than it needs to.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull F1 figure gives honest Verstappen opinion after team split

Horner's accuser is reportedly due to meet the new barrister for her appeal

"Red Bull has made it clear that once the appeal is over, they are willing to be fully transparent.

“They don’t want to do anything that compromises the process but when it’s done, the gloves are off.”

The Sun also state that the respective parties are unlikely to publish the full report or comment on the matter, having both sign confidentially agreements.

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Helmut Marko Adrian Newey Chinese Grand Prix
Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk
Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk

  • Yesterday 21:12
Red Bull boss Horner beaten by F1 NEMESIS as new rich list unveiled
F1 Off The Track

Red Bull boss Horner beaten by F1 NEMESIS as new rich list unveiled

  • April 14, 2024 12:57

Latest News

GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Who is Red Bull’s German star following Vettel’s F1 legacy?

  • 31 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Mercedes in new relationship as Ricciardo replacement talks given update

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet and daughter celebrate Verstappen win with amazing trip

  • Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News

F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x