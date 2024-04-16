close global

Steiner 'looking to BUY F1 team' in sensational bid

Guenther Steiner could be set for a high profile return to Formula 1 – as a team owner.

The 59-year-old departed Haas as their team principal over the winter after a disagreement with owner Gene Haas over the direction of the team.

Since then, Steiner has been ever-present in the F1 paddock as a TV pundit for various broadcasters and conducted the post-race interviews with the top three in Australia.

But the Italian-American is reportedly setting his sights on returning to team management by buying a stake in an F1 team.

Steiner looking to buy F1 team

According to a report from Japanese publication as-web.jp, sources close to Steiner say that he is looking for an owner to sell him a stake in their team.

The report claims that Steiner has already found an investor who is keen to enter F1 and has agreed to pay for a stake. Steiner was quoted as saying that: "I'm not interested in running a team on the same premise as Haas.

Steiner has been linked with Visa Cash App RB

“I've spent so many years in F1 that I want to do more than just participate and score points every once in a while. I want to really compete and try to win.

“I'm not going to come back just to run a team if I don't have that opportunity.”

The report goes on to state that Steiner is potentially interested in Visa Cash App RB, but that Red Bull’s conditions for a sale include running the Red Bull-Ford power unit from 2026 to 2030, having a Red Bull junior driver in the team and continuing to use their wind tunnel.

